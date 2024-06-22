The Great American Folk Show: Episode 112

The Great American Folk Show is a little place on the radio where we commune with you to share stories, sing songs, and talk to some good people with great voices.

Episode 112 features Cody Dickinson of Grammy-nominated blues-rock band North Mississippi All Stars, singer-songwriter Anna Tivel, rising musician Catherine Campbell, and family bluegrass band Headin’ Home. Plus, Utah’s poet laureate Lisa Blackmore reads three poems, including one about country great Hank Williams.

The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau, and produced by Prairie Public Broadcasting. Original instrumentation by Burkum Boys. Additional music by Sean Watkins. Special flyer design by DLT. Photo by Eric and Jackie Hylden.

