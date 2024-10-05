The Great American Folk Show: Episode 122

The Great American Folk Show is a little place on the radio where we commune with you to share stories, sing songs, and talk to some good people with great voices.

Episode 122 features Tennessee guitarist Joy Clark, London singer-songwriter Art Block, Chicago musician Steve Slagg, and folk singer Jesse Terry.

Plus, singer-songwriter Michelle Malone’s new album, Southern Comfort, was released October 4. She joins us for a live session.

—

The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau, and produced by Prairie Public Broadcasting. Original instrumentation by Burkum Boys. Additional music by Sean Watkins. Special flyer design by DLT. Photo by Eric and Jackie Hylden.

Connect with the show: Instagram | Facebook