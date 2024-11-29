The Great American Folk Show: Episode 156

The Great American Folk Show is a little place on the radio where we commune with you to share stories, sing songs and talk to some good people with great voices.

On Episode 126, hitmaking songwriter Bruce Sudano, known for co-crafting classics like "Bad Girls" for his late wife, the disco star Donna Summer, shares a new poignant solo song for the times. Plus, Devil's Lake opera musicologist Kip Cranna traces his journey from Devils Lake to Scholar in Residence at the prestigious San Francisco Opera. We also have live sets from North Dakota's Gina Powers as well as Jackson Harden and Christine Irizarry.

The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau, and produced by Prairie Public Broadcasting. Original instrumentation by Burkum Boys. Additional music by Sean Watkins. Special flyer design by DLT. Photo by Eric and Jackie Hylsen.