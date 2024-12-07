The Great American Folk Show: Episode 127

The Great American Folk Show is a little place on the radio where we commune with you to share stories, sing songs, and talk to some good people with great voices.

Episode 127 features English poet Selena Godden, Chicago musician Sima Cunningham, new music from Chatham Rabbits, and a monologue from folk duo Joselyn & Don.

Plus, Tom visits with Susan Caraher of the Grand Forks Historical Commission about the Grand Forks Metropolitan Opera House.

—

The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau, and produced by Prairie Public Broadcasting. Original instrumentation by Burkum Boys. Additional music by Sean Watkins. Special flyer design by DLT. Photo by Eric and Jackie Hylden.