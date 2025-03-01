The Great American Folk Show: Episode 134

The Great American Folk Show is a little place on the radio where we commune with you to share stories, sing songs, and talk to some good people with great voices.

Episode 134 features bluegrass contemporary legend Sierra Hull, a live session with Emily Jane White, Grammy-nominated Americana artist Mason Via, and Tom remembers the lives of singer Marianne Faithfull and filmmaker David Lynch. Faithfull’s album “A Secret Life” was produced by Angelo Badalamenti, a frequent collaborator of Lynch’s.

Plus, we celebrate veteran middle school English teacher Pete Lund of Sacred Heart in East Grand Forks, Minnesota, who brings music into the classroom to help educate and entertain. Pete talks about his 30-year career and shares a couple folk songs.

The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau, and produced by Prairie Public Broadcasting. Original instrumentation by Burkum Boys. Additional music by Sean Watkins. Special flyer design by DLT. Photo by Eric and Jackie Hylden.