The Great American Folk Show is a little place where we commune with you to share stories, sing songs, and talk to some good people with great voices.
The show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau, announced by Joe Wiegand, produced by Prairie Public Broadcasting. Original instrumentation by Burkum Boys. Additional music by Sean Watkins. Special flyer design by DLT.
—
On the radio
Hear a new episode The Great American Folk Show every Saturday at 5pm on Prairie Public, or stream anytime.
Premiering December 2: Episode 94 features singer-songwriter Dustin Maenaga, acoustic quartet Twisted Pine, London musician Our Man In The Field, and Fargo singer Paula Larsen. Plus, Tom visits Copilot Designs in Grand Forks.
Podcast
The Great American Folk Show podcast, released biweekly, features interviews, music, poetry, and more, curated from the show's beloved radio broadcast.
—
How to Listen Live
• Tune your radio to Prairie Public. Find your local frequency >
• Stream online >
What's Tom Listening To?
Check out Tom Brosseau's frequently updated playlist of some of his favorite music.
Questions, Comments, Suggestions?
Email Mary Jones at maryjonesmjm@gmail.com.
Listen to The Great American Folk Show's latest weekly radio episodes below.
-
Episode 93 features singer-songwriter Jamie Drake, musician Jeff Plankenhorn, and writer Julie Wolfson. Plus, to kick off the show, we play Arlo Guthrie’s “Alice’s Restaurant” in its entirety — a new Great American Folk Show Thanksgiving tradition!
-
Episode 92 features music from Americana duo Last Birds, singer-songwriter Brendan Melia, Grand Forks singer Michael Marcotte, and singer-songwriter David Wilcox. Plus, an interview about Kenny’s Music Shoppe in Grand Forks, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary.
-
Tom Brosseau visits with Kenny Holweger, owner of Kenny's Music Shoppe in Grand Forks, where Tom got his first guitar at seven years old. The store celebrates its 40th anniversary this year.
-
Episode 91 features music from singer-songwriter Maya de Vitry, Minneapolis musician Luke LeBlanc, bluegrass group Kristen Grainger & True North, and singer-songwriter Freedy Johnston. Plus, Tom Brosseau, David Garza, and John C. Reilly perform a song, “Heartland.”
-
Episode 90 features Ontario musician Cat Clyde, Norwegian Americana musician Ole Kirkeng, bluegrass group Lonesome Ace Stringband, and Martin Simpson and Thomm Jutz on their new album, “The Song of Mary Sands and Jane Gentry.” Plus, an interview on North Dakota’s oldest and most beloved boot and saddle repair shop, Bray’s Saddlery in Minot.
The Great American Folk Show podcast features interviews, music, poetry, and more, curated from the show's beloved radio broadcast. Subscribe on your favorite podcast platform.
-
Episode 3 features acclaimed singer-songwriter Freedy Johnston performing a touching live song for a veteran, El Paso country artist Abe Mac, and the California coastal folk of Suzanne Vallie. Plus, Tom debuts a live holiday tune, and reveals the alt-rock cover he used to warm up a crowd, and talks about a surprising artist he once opened for.
-
Episode 2 features singer-songwriter Grant-Lee Phillips, fingerpickin’ ragtime guitarist Mary Flower, and musician Leo Rondeau. Plus, we hear from Rick Gion, creator of the popular local Facebook group ‘Fargo-Moorhead Eats,’ and Tom Brosseau unveils a couple live holiday shows he has scheduled this year.
-
Episode 1 features acclaimed folk singer David Wilcox and Americana musician Denitia. Plus, Glen Phillips of alt-rock group Toad the Wet Sprocket reads "When JFK came to UND," an essay written by Tom Brosseau's father, Jim, about his experience seeing President John F. Kennedy speak at the University of North Dakota in 1963.
-
Hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau, The Great American Folk Show Podcast features interviews, music, poetry, and more — curated from the show's beloved radio broadcast.
Join Tom Brosseau in Dakota Diners as he visits some fantastic places to eat in North Dakota.
-
On this episode of Dakota Diners, Tom Brosseau visits Tacos Garcia, a new Mexican restaurant in Killdeer, North Dakota.
-
In this segment from Dakota Diners, Tom Brosseau visits the small town of Marmarth, North Dakota, to eat at the Pastime Club & Steakhouse.
-
Located in the small town of Rhame, North Dakota, Krugers Kitchen is "home cooking at its best." Opened in 2017 by local caterer Julie Kruger, the cafe serves a faithful menu of breakfast, lunch, and dinner classics — but Tom Brosseau visited the restaurant to try their special coulotte sirloin.
-
Mike Ferris and Deborah Lamb run The Old School Center — a hotel, RV park, and store — in Fortuna, North Dakota. The attached restaurant and bar called The Teacher’s Lounge is a popular gathering spot in the small community of 30 people.
-
Rani Kaur and her father (dubbed “Papa Chai”) are the winning duo behind the popular Namaste Chai food truck in Fargo. Listen as Tom Brosseau visits the chai truck to learn about their traditional chai.
Throwing Rocks: The Curling Clubs of North Dakota is an ongoing segment on The Great American Folk Show.
Host Tom Brosseau is on a mission to interview every curling club in North Dakota — he wants to learn how the sport came to the United States, the rules of the game, and the history of curling clubs in our state.
-
Every February for the past 30 years, Tom’s Lounge — the local bar in Forest River, North Dakota — has hosted an outdoor bonspiel. Some 40 teams took part this year. For a town of 100-some inhabitants, Forest River more than doubles its size during the three-day event.
-
The Crosby Curling Club has been “throwing rocks” for 61 years and counting — making it possibly the oldest curling club in North Dakota. Tom Brosseau traveled to Crosby to meet with club member and board member Josh Bummer.
-
Tom Brosseau is on a mission to interview every curling club in North Dakota. Today, he visits the Lake Region Curling Club in Devils Lake to visit with club member Jeffrey Kitchens.