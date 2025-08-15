What Mike’s Playing: Chris Whitley

Chris Whitley was on the same label as Bob Dylan and Bruce

Springsteen. Bono and Edge came to see him play in Greenwich Village. He had prime opening slots for Tom Petty. But following the critical acclaim and some early success of his debut album in 1991, Chris returned to the blues and alternative rock fringes, never quite penetrating the mainstream. And that was probably to his liking. Prairie Public’s Erik Deatherage spotlights this fearless artist and his equally talented offspring, Trixie. You’ll hear their voices separately and, at the end, on a song together.