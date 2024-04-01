Election 2024 | We want to hear from you!

It feels like we’re always in an election season. At Prairie Public, we’re centering our coverage less around the candidates, and more around you.

Yes, we’ll have the basics of who’s running, and where the candidates stand on issues. Our News Director Dave Thompson will moderate debates, and our reporters Todd McDonald, Danielle Webster, and Katie David will be keeping tabs on election related topics and events.

But our region is large, so we're joining public radio stations across the country in an initiative called America Amplified to gather your questions about the 2024 elections.

No question is too small or too large.

Why is the race for superintendent of the Department of Public Instruction non-partisan? What do you need to do to vote in North Dakota? What are the down ballot issues?

Maybe you live in a rural community and want to know more about your district races and issues. We’d love to hear from you so we can better cover local topics.

Whatever your questions about the election process, candidates, or issues, please use the form below and we’ll do our best to answer them.