Going Home: Getting People to Stay in Western North Dakota

In 2005, Watford City had a population of just over 1,300. Today it’s over 8,000 — an explosion of more than 400%.



The discovery of oil in the Williston Basin of western North Dakota reversed the trend of population loss and declining job growth. National media descended on Watford City at the start of the oil boom, drawn to its explosive growth and the opportunity to cover a “Wild West” story: man camps, blue collar workers, and tensions between oil companies, environmentalists and tribes.



Those who live in Watford City today, and the largest city in western North Dakota, Williston, are now experiencing no media coverage, but confronting high stakes choices: how to get people to stay.



Going Home explores those efforts, from battles of funding new schools, to creating affordable childcare for young families, to building new houses. And then, what’s next? Oil production and wells are on the decline; decisions made now will determine if these communities will continue to make these cities their home.



Join Prairie Public reporter Katie David as she introduces you to the people who are not just building homes — but going home — in the series Going Home: Getting People to Stay in Western North Dakota.