Election 2024: North Dakota Results and Live Blog

DEM-NPL candidate for US Senate Katrina Christiansen says she has called incumbent Republican Senator Kevin Cramer to congratulate him on being re-elected to his seat.

"Boo!" yelled one supporter. Katrina smiled and shrugged, saying that while this was not the outcome she wanted - it's what the voters decided, so it's time to accept that and move on.

She says for now, she'll be focused on spending more time with her kids, and that running for Senate has been one of the greatest privileges of her life. With heavy emotion in her voice, she said it was an honor to listen to the life stories of many North Dakotans. She also says there is more work to do.

Supporters in Fargo applauded her.