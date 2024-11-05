LIVE UPDATES
Election 2024: North Dakota Results and Live Blog
View live election updates from the Prairie Public news team, and real-time results for North Dakota's 2024 Governor, Senate, and House races, and five ballot initiatives.
Recreational cannabis going up in smoke
The effort to legalize marijuana in North Dakota looks unlikely to succeed with a 53 to 46 gap between opponents and supporters. Medical marijuana will remain legal.
Fischbach cruises to re-election
Voters in Minnesota's 7th House district are sending Michelle Fischbach back to Congress. She cruised to re-election, defeating A.J. Peters.
Effort to eliminate property taxes dies
Voters have said no to a ballot measure that would have eliminated property taxes and pressured the legislature to make up the difference.
Proponents Gain Slight Lead
Votes for limiting the legislature's spending of the state's oil and gas fund have gained ground. They are leading with almost 3000 votes with 60% of the ballots in, according to the Associated Press.
Katrina Christianson concedes her race for Senate
DEM-NPL candidate for US Senate Katrina Christiansen says she has called incumbent Republican Senator Kevin Cramer to congratulate him on being re-elected to his seat.
"Boo!" yelled one supporter. Katrina smiled and shrugged, saying that while this was not the outcome she wanted - it's what the voters decided, so it's time to accept that and move on.
She says for now, she'll be focused on spending more time with her kids, and that running for Senate has been one of the greatest privileges of her life. With heavy emotion in her voice, she said it was an honor to listen to the life stories of many North Dakotans. She also says there is more work to do.
Supporters in Fargo applauded her.
Piepkorn is optimistic for the future
A few moments ago, I had a chance to speak with DEM-NPL Gubernatorial candidate Merrill Piepkorn. He told me he stepped out of his role in the North Dakota Senate to run for Governor, but this gives newcomers an opening to get involved.
He says this year's Presidential race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump has also energized people. He told me he believes if Harris wins the presidency, it may encourage even more North Dakotans to get involved with the DEM-NPL.
The closest ballot measure
A proposal to limit spending from the state oil and gas fund is separated by 638 votes as of this reporting, with opponents to the proposal holding a slim lead over supporters. If passed, the measure would limit spending by the legislature to 5% from the current 15%.
Baesler leads over Heitkamp
Incumbent for Superintendent of Public Instruction Kirsten Baesler has 16,000 vote lead over challenger Jason Heitkamp.
Fedorchak wins ND's lone U.S. House seat
Julie Fedorchak is speaking to supporters, after the Associated Press called it for her.
This victory is "really, really sweet. This victory is not about me. It's about you guys," says Fedorchak.
Fedorchak defeated Dem-NPL candidate Trygve Hammer.
Measure 5 is tightening; Measure 1 has an overwhelming lead
Measure 1, which would change the names of institutions, has an overwhelming lead to approve the name changes. The “school for the deaf and dumb of North Dakota” would change to the “school for the deaf and hard of hearing”; a “state hospital for the insane” would change to a “state hospital for the care of individuals with mental illness”; an “institution for the feebleminded” would change to a “facility for individuals with developmental disabilities”; and a “state hospital for the mentally ill” would change to a “state hospital for the care of individuals with mental illness.”
The measure to legalize recreational marijuana is tightening between supporters and opponents with a 55-44 split as of this reporting.
Measure's opponents have the lead
Prairie Public's live coverage hosted by Dave Thompson is reporting that opponents to measure 4 have a 70-30 lead over supporters who want to eliminate property taxes.
Cramer Re-elected
Senator Kevin Cramer takes the stage in Bismarck, celebrating his re-election to the U.S. Senate. He has defeated Dem-NPL candidate Katrina Christiansen.
Thanking his wife and campaign manager, Cramer said that any of the mistakes he has made is because he didn't take her counsel.
Kelly Armstrong Speaks to Supporters
Kelly Armstrong has just wrapped speaking to his supporter in Bismarck, celebrating his victory winning the governor's race. He will be the 34th governor. The Associated Press called the race for Armstrong at 8pm CT.
Democrats: assemble!
I'm in place at the DEM-NPL watch party in Fargo, where candidates for statewide and legislative offices in North Dakota are gathered to watch results come in.
It's a lively event! Loud music is pumping and the libations are flowing to create a celebratory tone. As I type, Katy Perry is singing that we're going to hear her roar.
We will bring you results as we get them. Stay tuned!