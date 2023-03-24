© 2023
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

ND COVID-19: 423 cases confirmed this week

Prairie Public Broadcasting | By Danielle Webster
Published March 24, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT
IMG-6632.jpg
North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services

This averages out to just over 60 new cases per day.

The North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services confirmed 423 cases of COVID-19 in the last seven days.

This averages out to just over 60 new cases statewide per day. According to the department’s coronavirus dashboard, North Dakota’s case rate per 100,000 people is 56.

84 cases were confirmed in Cass County, and 49 were confirmed in Grand Forks County. 38 new cases each were found in both Barnes and Ward Counties.

In the last seven days, 25 new patients were admitted to area hospitals with COVID-19.

The full dashboard can be viewed here: https://www.hhs.nd.gov/health/coronavirus/cases

Local News
Danielle Webster
See stories by Danielle Webster