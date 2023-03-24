ND COVID-19: 423 cases confirmed this week

The North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services confirmed 423 cases of COVID-19 in the last seven days.

This averages out to just over 60 new cases statewide per day. According to the department’s coronavirus dashboard, North Dakota’s case rate per 100,000 people is 56.

84 cases were confirmed in Cass County, and 49 were confirmed in Grand Forks County. 38 new cases each were found in both Barnes and Ward Counties.

In the last seven days, 25 new patients were admitted to area hospitals with COVID-19.

The full dashboard can be viewed here: https://www.hhs.nd.gov/health/coronavirus/cases

