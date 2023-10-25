Natural gas coming to Arvilla and Larimore

The North Dakota Public Service Commission has approved Dakota Natural Gas Company’s plans to bring natural gas to Larimore and Arvilla.

The company will get its gas from an Xcel pipeline, that connects with the Viking pipeline in Minnesota.

"It's really great to have this company operating in North Dakota," said Commissioner Julie Fedorchak. "They have come up with a model for extending natural gas service to rural communities."

Fedorchak said having natural gas service can make a big difference between growing a community, and not having a safe service for business and local residents.

Dakota Natural Gas serves five other communities in northeastern North Dakota.