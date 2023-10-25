© 2023
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Natural gas coming to Arvilla and Larimore

Prairie Public Broadcasting | By Dave Thompson
Published October 25, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT
Courtesy ND PSC

The North Dakota Public Service Commission has approved Dakota Natural Gas Company’s plans to bring natural gas to Larimore and Arvilla.

The company will get its gas from an Xcel pipeline, that connects with the Viking pipeline in Minnesota.

"It's really great to have this company operating in North Dakota," said Commissioner Julie Fedorchak. "They have come up with a model for extending natural gas service to rural communities."

Fedorchak said having natural gas service can make a big difference between growing a community, and not having a safe service for business and local residents.

Dakota Natural Gas serves five other communities in northeastern North Dakota.

Tags
Local News natural gas
Dave Thompson
See stories by Dave Thompson
Related Content