Industrial Commission approves three renewable natural gas projects

North Dakota’s Industrial Commission has approved funding for three pilot projects that would create renewable natural gas.

Commission deputy executive director Reice Haase said the first project is a partnership between NewCarbon Feedstocks and American Crystal Sugar, at its Hillsboro plant.

"This would be helpful for natural gas supply, and adding value to their waste streams," Haase said.

The second project involves that company partnering with VanBedaf Dairy of Carrington, North Dakota’s largest dairy.

"This project would look at installing digesters at the dairy to create renewable natural gas from dairy manure," Haase said. "In this case, it would be carbon-negative."

The third project the Commission approved was submitted by Singularity Energy Technologies, for a “waste-to-fuels” project, using what is called a “sandwich gasifier.” Haase said it’s an invention by UND professor Nikki Patel.

"The reason it's called a 'sandwich gasifier' is it is 'sandwiched' between two oxidation zones," Haase said.

Haase said the gasifier can take a variety of waste streams, and convert them to natural gas. He told the Commission this project will determine its potential commercialization.

The Industrial Commission approved $455,000 for each of the first two projects, and $486,950 for the third. The money comes from the state’s renewable energy program.