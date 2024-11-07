Task force recommends allowing child care in schools, to recruit and retain teachers

One of the recommendations of the North Dakota Teacher Retention and Recruitment Task Force would be to reduce barriers for schools that wish to offer on-site child care.

This, as a lack of available child care is cited as a barrier to recruitment.

"It (the recommendation) was about the ability to have child care in buildings that could have space," said West Fargo School Board Member Patti Steadman, who served on the Task Force. "I think that's a great idea."

Steadman said every organization would like to have their teachers or employees to have the option. But she said in districts like West Fargo, space is at a premium.

"We have 1000 kindergarten kids," Steadman said. "That means there's 1000 four year olds, and 1000 three year olds at a minimum."

Still Steadman said overall it is a good idea.

"But they would have to change regulations, so that if I have a couple of open classrooms, and I want to have a day care in my school, than I can have a day care in my school," Steadman said.

The recommendations have been presented to Gov. Doug Burgum.