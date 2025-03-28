MATBUS paratransit funding headed to Governor Armstrong's desk

A funding bill for MATBUS systems in North Dakota is on its way to Governor Kelly Armstrong for his signature.

City of Fargo Transit Director Julie Bommelman says the $2 million in one-time funding will be allocated for paratransit providers in Fargo, Grand Forks, Minot and Bismarck. She says MATBUS services are valuable throughout the communities they serve, and the support of its paratransit providers help the entire system reach riders.

"We have a lot of college students that ride, and a lot of regular folks, you know - they're your neighbors, they take it for any purpose they want, and the same is held true for paratransit. There's a lot of people going to work that use our services, there's people in the medical field, in entertainment. It's a great economic development tool."

Bommelman says Fargo Senator Josh Boschee introduced SB 2254, in response to the funding gaps in public transit in North Dakota. She says the exact distribution of the funds has yet to be finalized.