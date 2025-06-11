© 2025
No new measles cases in the state in two weeks

Prairie Public Broadcasting | By Danielle Webster
Published June 11, 2025 at 10:55 AM CDT
The latest three cases of measles were confirmed May 28th.

No new measles cases have been confirmed in North Dakota in two weeks.

North Dakota’s Department of Health and Human Services updates is measles dashboard every day. To date, 34 cases have been confirmed in four counties statewide – Williams (16), Burke (1), Grand Forks (10) and Cass (7) – but no new cases have been confirmed since May 28th, when three additional people tested positive.

According to the dashboard, two people have been hospitalized with measles in the state. No vaccinated people have contracted measles.

The first case of measles was confirmed in Williams County on April 29th.
Danielle Webster
