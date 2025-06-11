No new measles cases in the state in two weeks

No new measles cases have been confirmed in North Dakota in two weeks.

North Dakota’s Department of Health and Human Services updates is measles dashboard every day. To date, 34 cases have been confirmed in four counties statewide – Williams (16), Burke (1), Grand Forks (10) and Cass (7) – but no new cases have been confirmed since May 28th, when three additional people tested positive.

According to the dashboard, two people have been hospitalized with measles in the state. No vaccinated people have contracted measles.

The first case of measles was confirmed in Williams County on April 29th.