ASN Constructors working on 19 bridges for FM Diversion

When the FM Diversion project is completed, it will include 19 road and railroad bridges that will cross the stormwater diversion channel.

An update by the Metro Flood Diversion Authority says a few bridges are already open to traffic, while construction on others is ongoing. Tom Fuchs is Senior Construction Manager. He explained in a video how progress on the crossings is going.

"North and west of Harwood, North Dakota, crews are placing girders at the County Road 81 crossing. Nearby at the BNSF Hillsboro rail crossing, the bridge substructure work is complete, and girders will soon be installed there as well. Also nearby, this month's drone view captures concrete placement for the new northbound I-29 bridge deck, which took close to 600 cubic yards of concrete to complete."

Fuchs says so far, more than 34 million of 45 million cubic yards of soil has been moved to excavate the stormwater diversion channel. ASN Constructors is working on the project with the Army Corps of Engineers. The Diversion is scheduled for completion in 2027.