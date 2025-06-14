Minnesota lawmaker killed, another shot in targeted attack

Police in Minnesota are searching for a suspect connected to the assassination of a state lawmaker, and shooting of another.

Governor Tim Walz called the incident politically motivated.

Officers responded to a shooting at the home of Minnesota State Senator John Hoffman in Champlin at 2am. Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were both shot multiple times, and are still alive after surgery.

Because of the proximity, officers then went to the home of State Representative and DFL Leader Melissa Hortman five miles away in Brooklyn Park to check on her shortly after 3:30am. They discovered what they believed to be a police vehicle in the driveway with its lights on, and a single officer walking out of the home.

That officer then opened fire on the two officers, who returned shots. He then ran back through the home and exited through the back.

Authorities say the gunman was impersonating a police officer, and had a manifesto located in his vehicle. A list of other lawmakers was also in the SUV appearing as a police vehicle.

Hortman and her husband Mark were both killed. Hortman was the former Speaker of the Minnesota House of Representatives.

The alleged shooter is still at large. Residents of Brooklyn Park have been asked to stay in their homes, and to only open their doors to uniformed officers who arrive in pairs. If approached by a single officer, they are to call 911 to confirm.

Governor Walz has asked the public not to attend the No Kings political rally in St. Paul today.

Local police, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the FBI are currently working the ongoing investigation.