Your eyes are not fooling you. That wheat field is nearing maturity

If you happen to be travelling around North Dakota this week, you may notice fields of golden wheat swaying in the wind… and that sight may lead to the question – where did our summer go?

“…You know the joke is the Spring Wheat harvest is always two weeks away because it looks like it might be ready, yet it’s not quite dry.”

Erica Olson is Market Development and Research Manager for the North Dakota Wheat Commission. She says as the summer clock ticks away, and the 2025 crop ripens, things are – in general – in good condition…

“…Of course, we have pockets in the state where conditions were drier – especially in the northern tier, so that obviously did cause some stress. And we’ve also had some pretty wild weather this summer. So there are also areas that had damage from hail, wind, and also excessive rain. So, we do have those spotty areas where the crop probably isn’t going to turn out as well as expected.”

Olson says earlier this year USDA predicted a yield estimate for this year’s crop similar to 2024. She says while we may not see the record setting 59-bushel level again this year, things are still looking promising.