HHS launches survey for Rural Health Transformation Program

North Dakota Health and Human Services is looking for public feedback on how to shape up its new Rural Health Transformation Program.

Medical Services Executive Sarah Aker says the Program was created as part of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act to “build a stronger, more sustainable rural health care system” in North Dakota. It’s projected to invest $500 million in the state over the next five years.

She says people are being asked to identify what rural health needs are in their communities, and for ideas related to activities that may be funded by legislation. She says it’s all aimed at sustaining rural health care for the long term.

"This rural health transformation program will be very impactful for our state, and really can be a way for us to really invest and increase innovation, and also transform rural health care in a very sustainable way."

The survey can be found at hhsnd.site/rhtp-survey, and takes about 15-20 minutes to complete.