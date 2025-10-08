Baesler to DC -- who will replace her?

North Dakota’s current Superintendent of Public Instruction is headed to Washington, DC.

Kirsten Baesler was one of the appointees confirmed by the US Senate this week. She will be in the US Department of Education.

So the question is – who will replace her at DPI?

That’ll be up to Governor Armstrong. And the president of North Dakota United, the union that represents North Dakota teachers, has some thoughts. Nick Achuleta says he’s hoping it will be someone with experience similar to Baesler’s.

"Somebody who has a background in public education, has actually worked in a classroom, has actually faced some of the same challenges that teachers face every day," Archuleta said. "What we're hoping for is that individual who comes with a background in public education, management systems and things like that."

Archuleta said that person will have to quickly turn around and run for election. The appointee would be on the allot in 2026.

Archuleta said he thinks Armstrong will appoint someone in fairly short order.

"It's a very important job," Archuleta said. "That organization (DPI) will be ready to accept a leader who is seasoned, who understands the work they do, and doesn't try to make wholesale changes, but certainly changes that are necessary. And I think that's something the whole staff can get behind."

No date has yet been set for Baesler's swearing-in in DC.