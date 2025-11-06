Applications open for Innovate ND

Applications are now open for the North Dakota Department of Commerce’s Innovate ND Program.

Entrepreneurs are encouraged to apply for up to $50,000 in reimbursable expenses to receive business coaching and develop their ideas for operating in North Dakota.

Carla Valentine is program manager for Innovate ND. She says the funding, along with one-on-one business coaching, is an investment into business development in the state. She says homegrown innovation helps keep North Dakota’s economy strong.

"The Department of Commerce is really focused on attracting, retaining and expanding wealth for the benefit of all North Dakotans. Helping start-ups launch and grow here - we create opportunities for high quality jobs, investment and long term economic impact in North Dakota. And we already know North Dakota is one of the most cost-effective states for doing business, which really makes it an ideal place for entrepreneurs to establish and grow their businesses."

Over the past two biennia, Innovate ND has supported more than 70 startups statewide. 20 participants will be accepted this round.

Interested entrepreneurs can apply online. The deadline is November 26.