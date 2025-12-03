D'Ya NoDak: Emergency Commission weighs storm damage funds, compensation program, and building inspections

At the most recent state Emergency Commission meeting, there were several areas that piqued my interest. I normally cover these meetings, but this one was particularly “meaty.”

One item was the request by the state Adjutant General to spend $7.7 million in federal money, plus another $1.2 million from state disaster funds because of the damage from the severe storms that hit North Dakota on August 7-8, 2025.

There was also a request by the state Retirement and Investment Office to increase its line item spending authority by $1.2 million for its Incentive Compensation Program. RIO officials said they submitted the request, out of caution – but it was determined RIO had the authority already, so the request was withdrawn. However, Governor Armstrong, the chair of both the Emergency Commission and RIO, said he wanted RIO to take another look at that program and maybe make some changes.

And then came the ask by the state Insurance and Securities Department for authority to take $1.5 million from the Insurance Regulatory Trust Fund to “assist with the inspection of state buildings and institutions.” This stems from a dispute between the Fire Marshal and some of the local governments where the state has properties. An Attorney General’s Opinion from 1998 states that state buildings and institutions do not need to pay permitting fees for new construction. Private entities do pay those fees.

The Fire Marshal’s office was transferred to the Office of Management and Budget, and that office assigns the inspection duties to local fire departments. Deputy Insurance and Securities Commissioner John Arnold said this came up as the state is building the new laboratory building on the Capitol grounds.

The Emergency Commission approved that request. Governor Armstrong told reporters afterward that this could be fallout from the property tax caps the legislature passed. Armstrong said he hopes to work it out with local governments.