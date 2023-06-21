© 2023
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Main Street

Hear the winning stories from our 2023 PBS Kids Writers Contest

Prairie Public Broadcasting
Published June 21, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT
An illustration from "Tulip and the New Chips Store" by Rachael T., first place winner in the Kindergarten grade level.
Provided
/
Prairie Public
An illustration from "Tulip and the New Chips Store" by Rachael T., first place winner in the Kindergarten grade level.

Each year, children across the region from kindergarten through 3rd grade are invited to write and illustrate their own stories to submit to Prairie Public's PBS Kids Writers Contest.

Community engagement coordinator Callista Martinez joined Main Street to present the winning stories from this year's contest — read aloud by the students themselves. Listen above.

Read along to see the illustrations for each story:

Tags
Main Street Main Street Interview
Related Content