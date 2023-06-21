Hear the winning stories from our 2023 PBS Kids Writers Contest
Each year, children across the region from kindergarten through 3rd grade are invited to write and illustrate their own stories to submit to Prairie Public's PBS Kids Writers Contest.
Community engagement coordinator Callista Martinez joined Main Street to present the winning stories from this year's contest — read aloud by the students themselves. Listen above.
Read along to see the illustrations for each story:
- Kindergarten: "Tulip and the New Chips Store" by Rachael T.
- Grade 1: "Banana Gets in Trouble" by Jaelyn T.
- Grade 2: "Eva the Owl Fights the Darkness" by Raegan H.
- Grade 3: "Stuck in Space" by Sam S.