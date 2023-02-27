February 27: Teachings of Our Elders - Josie Lawrence on Teaching by Example

North Dakota Native American essential understanding number two is about learning and storytelling. It states, traditional teaching and the passing on of knowledge and wisdom was done through storytelling, song, ceremony, and daily way of life, often incorporating specific gender and age specific responsibilities. These continue to be some of the best modes for learning for both native and non-native learners.

In this episode of Dakota Date book, we'll hear Josie Lawrence, enrolled member of the Spirit Lake Dakota Nation share a bit about how to teach by example.

Josie Lawrence:

I always feel number one is teaching by example. And that's what I tell our leaders. You guys are the leaders, you're the example, you got to show us. Like today, we had a board meeting. I'm the chairman of that board, but I tell them, because I'm the chairman or like when I run the AA here, it doesn't mean I know everything, I need you guys help as a board to help me that I'll lead in a good way, the best way I can for the elders.

In the same way, my AA group, I try to lead them in a way. AA is not for me only or for them. Once we get into a sobriety, we have to give it, it's not for us to keep. Once we get that, we give it away to the other people. And one thing I always say, if one person stays sober then we didn't waste no time, we didn't waste our time.

—

If you'd like to learn more about the North Dakota Native American essential understandings, and to listen to more Indigenous elder interviews, visit teachingsofourelders.org.