July 20: Special Stained-Glass Window

The First Presbyterian Church in Fargo is remarkable for its Scottish Gothic Revival architecture. Lining the sanctuary are numerous stained-glass windows depicting Biblical figures and scenes. The first window, installed in the chancel in 1939, is a bit different from the others. Its symbolic design and personal motifs are in memory of Helen Huntoon and her newborn son.

Helen died on this date in 1932 in Fargo following childbirth. She was 32. Her infant son, Homer Lee, died soon after. Helen’s husband, Homer B. Huntoon, was head of the Architecture Department at the North Dakota Agricultural College in Fargo. He donated the window in their memory. The window depicts David in its central panel, with figures representing music and art in the two side panels. Words in one small pane read: “Dearest new angel up in heaven, it was sweet to give you birth even if you could not linger longer.”

The window symbolizes Helen Huntoon’s love of faith, family, music and art. She was a commercial artist who specialized in etchings. She received statewide recognition for her craft in Texas, and she exhibited in Fargo. Homer and Helen Huntoon had married in 1930 in Des Moines, Iowa, and they honeymooned in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota.

The funeral for mother and child was held in Des Moines, where Helen had lived as a girl. Homer Huntoon also was from Des Moines. He had joined the college’s Architectural Department in 1928. He was a leader in the school’s theater, music and arts programs. He was also among a group of college instructors who toured the new North Dakota Capitol with engineering students in 1934. Homer Huntoon said the Capitol “is one of the most outstanding buildings in this time and nowhere has it been duplicated.”

He remarried in 1937 at his Detroit Lake cabin, and left North Dakota soon afterward for the University of Southern California School of Architecture in Los Angeles. He died in 1962 at age 61.

Dakota Datebook by Jack Dura

