November 8: Twin Deaths of Langer and Townley

Two North Dakota political giants died hours apart, decades after their parallel rises to power during a remarkable period in state history.

U-S Senator Bill Langer died in his sleep on this date in 1959 in Washington, D-C. He was 73 years old. Hours earlier, Arthur Townley died in an automobile crash near Makoti, North Dakota. Townley, who was 78, had founded the populist Nonpartisan League in 1915. With their deaths, North Dakota lost two prominent and controversial figures.

Langer’s political career was long and colorful, spanning 45 years, starting as Morton County state’s attorney and ending as U-S senator. In 1916, he was the League’s candidate for attorney general, and won two terms. In the tumultuous 1930s, he served nonconsecutive terms as governor, remembered for his ouster from the governor’s office and later comeback. Langer’s subsequent Senate career faced an early storm with a long battle over his seat due to “moral turpitude” charges, but he would later win three more Senate terms.

Townley founded the League as an answer to farmers’ economic disadvantages. League candidates took over the state government and legislature, creating institutions such as the state-owned Bank of North Dakota and State Mill and Elevator during the League’s heyday from 1916 to 1921.

In 1919, Langer and Townley publicly attacked each other over political disagreements. Langer broke with League leaders on various issues, including a banking scandal and his defense of the woman who won the state superintendent’s race in 1918 against the League incumbent, a man who refused to leave office. In 1920, Langer ran against the League’s candidate for governor, and lost – but years later he rejoined the League and won its endorsement for his successful run for governor in 1932.

Newspapers took notice of Langers’ and Townley’s twin deaths. The chief of the Minneapolis Star Washington Bureau eulogized that “a political era of agrarian radicalism came to an end” with their deaths, calling them “the last of a long line in the ‘farm revolt.’”

After his death, Langer’s body lay in state in the U-S Senate Chamber, then in the North Dakota Capitol before funeral services in Casselton. More 400 people, including national figures, attended the funeral.

Meanwhile, the Associated Press reported on Townley being buried in a “lonely country cemetery” in Minnesota, with 40 people attending his funeral.

Dakota Datebook by Jack Dura

