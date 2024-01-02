January 2: Curling

Winter in North Dakota can be a challenge, but it can also offer great experiences and traditions. Throughout the month of January, Dakota Datebook joins the celebration of winter in conjunction with the Northern Plains National Heritage Area and Sons of Norway Sverdrup Lodge for the inaugural “Vinterfest,” a celebration of all things winter.

For generations, people in North Dakota have joined curling clubs for winter recreation and healthy competition, developing a great dedication to the sport and achieving great success along the way.

Curling clubs began popping up as early as 1901. These facilities range from small one-rink facilities to two story buildings with 6 rinks and lunchrooms! The oldest rink in the state is the Drayton club, which houses 4 sheets of ice. In its early years, members were required to bring their own stones.

The Crosby Curling Club was established much later, in 1954. It houses two sheets of ice, plus a hockey rink, which can add several curling lanes when the need arises.

North Dakota has won a great number of curling championships. In 2002, a team from the state won the men’s national championship, and the women’s team won in 1983.

International events are regularly held in the state, and North Dakotan teams have also competed in the Olympics and world championships. Today, North Dakota has eleven curling clubs, the most per capita of any state.

Curling competitions have helped shape North Dakota, not simply by providing a sense of state pride and a legacy of athletic success, but also by providing a boost for the economy. For example, a 2002 article published in Crosby invited curlers to also enjoy the live music and dance at Mr. K’s Steakhouse.

In March 2023 curling became North Dakota’s official state sport, a testament to the willingness folks have in finding joy and community during our notoriously cold winters.

Dakota Datebook by Colby Aderhold

