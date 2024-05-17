May 17: Buxton Bank Robbery

North Dakota witnessed a rash of local bank robberies during the Depression-era 1930s. Neighboring Minnesota even experienced a robbery that many attributed to Bonnie and Clyde.

On this date in 1933, three men robbed the First National Bank in Buxton, North Dakota. When a cashier activated the bank’s tear gas security system, he was shot and killed by one of the robbers. As tear gas flooded the bank, the bandits ordered bank employees into the vault and fled with as much as a thousand dollars. As they drove away, they threw tacks on the road behind them.

Sheriffs in Fargo, Grand Forks and Hillsboro sprang into action. The Traill County sheriff put all his deputies on the case and sent up an airplane to search. Gov. Bill Langer offered a $1,000 state reward for the robbers’ arrests.

The search spread throughout the Red River Valley in both North Dakota and Minnesota, with officers joined by “posses of citizens.”

Searchers lost the bandits’ trail about a mile east of Buxton. Two days later, the AP mentioned the Buxton robbery and other recent heists in Minnesota and South Dakota. It was the robbery in Okabena, Minnesota, that got attributed to the infamous Barrow Gang, though other people were charged and convicted for that crime. Clyde Barrow and Bonnie Parker roamed throughout the U-S with stolen guns and cars for two years before being gunned down in 1934.

After the Buxton robbery, authorities had several suspects, including one who was subsequently sentenced to prison in Minnesota for another robbery. But by the fall of 1935, the Buxton case went cold. Authorities did find a car in St. Cloud, Minnesota, which may have been used in the Buxton robbery.

Regarding the historic Buxton Bank building, many of its unique features have been preserved, including the teller panel and door trim that carry bullet holes from the robbery.

Dakota Datebook by Jack Dura

Sources:

