February 25: Fred Smith and the Medora Musical

On this date in 1918, Frederick Smith was born in St. Paul, Minnesota, to Eugene and Gladys Smith. He began his career in entertainment at the age of 12, ushering at three neighborhood theaters. After a stint in the US Naval Reserve, Fred became an associate of Al Sheehan’s Inc., a company that produced all types of stage shows.

In 1965, North Dakota businessman Harold Schafer hired Smith to help create what would eventually become the Medora Musical. The musical struggled at first, with many early shows failing to attract enough customers to cover costs. Fred watched as funds dwindled, and just when things seemed bleak, Schafer would step in, using his own money to keep the production alive. Over time, the Medora Musical gained popularity, and attendance grew, eventually turning a profit.

Every winter, Smith would cast the singers and dancers for the next summer’s musical and sign various specialty acts—gymnasts, jugglers, ventriloquists, and comedians.

One year, Smith booked comedian Sammy Shore, the father of actor and comedian Pauly Shore. Fred explained that the Medora Musical was family entertainment and that no off-color jokes were allowed. The first few shows went fine, but Sammy soon grew bored with the routine. He began introducing questionable material into his act to spice things up. Fred had to warn him, saying he would be fired if the act wasn’t cleaned up. But Sammy’s material only got worse, so Fred decided to let him go.

When Fred went to the Medora cottage where Sammy was staying to deliver the news, Sammy answered the door with a pistol! Fred quickly turned and made a hasty escape, zigzagging to avoid any potential gunfire.

Now in a bind and needing a replacement act for that evening, Fred called local cowboy poet Bill Lowman. Bill was able to fill in for the rest of the shows, much to the audience's delight.

Smith continued his work with the Medora Musical until its 50th anniversary in 2014. Fred Smith passed away in 2017.

Dakota Datebook by Scott Nelson

Sources:

