March 18: Where in North Dakota is Carmen Sandiego?

On this date in 1989, school teacher Lola Geller from Perkett Elementary School in Minot demonstrated a new educational video game called “Where in North Dakota is Carmen Sandiego?”

This event, held at Dakota Square Mall, was the culmination of an epic quest by the North Dakota Database Committee of Minot Public Schools. Technology director Craig Nansen and his merry band of thirteen school teachers researched North Dakota's history and geography while Brøderbund Software wrote the code.

On top of a full-time class schedule, the teachers spent hours after school from 1987 to 1989 working on the project. According to Phyllis Landseidel, the teachers worked from 4:30 in the afternoon to 9 o'clock in the evening. Mary Littler remembered, “We were up at Craig's office until 11, 12 o'clock because we had deadlines to get done.”

According to the Video Game History Foundation, “Work on Carmen didn't stop when students left for summer vacation. No classes to oversee meant more time to devote to the game. Over June, July, and August of 1987 and '88, most work sessions lasted until well past midnight. Saturday meetings became the norm as deadlines approached.”

Their work evoked pride. Phyllis Landseidel said, “Every one of us enjoyed it... It was fun. It was a lot of work.” Bonny Berryman said, “You know, I've never included it in my resume. I should have.”

Carmen Sandiego underwent some editorial changes. To suit its educational focus and perhaps “North Dakota Nice,” Carmen Sandiego and her fellow villains transformed from hardened criminals to a band of merry pranksters.

Brøderbund Software would eventually produce twenty-two Carmen Sandiego video games. They would inspire three TV shows that won six Emmys. The North Dakota video game was not among the commercial releases. It was the only version to focus on one state, and Broderbund was compensated for the work from a state subsidy. As an educational product, however, “Where in North Dakota is Carmen Sandiego?” was a roaring success, becoming very popular in North Dakota. Students liked the game. According to a Grand Forks Herald article dated January 30, 1992, one student said that the television version isn't as good as the computer version. “The questions are too easy.”

It can still be played on old Apple II computers.

Dakota Datebook by Andrew Alexis Varvel

