March 31: Out Like a Lamb — Farmer Subdues Presumed Madman

On this date in 1909, an incredible story was going to press. The Wahpeton Times reported that Farmer Olson, who lived three miles north of Jamestown, had spotted a man skipping across his fields in a hurry. Olson had never seen anyone so far off the beaten path and gleeful outside of hunting season. He concluded it must be the patient who had escaped from the insane asylum at Jamestown a few days earlier.

Olson got on his horse to chase the man and stopped at a neighbor's house to phone the authorities. He notified them of his location and said that he was about to capture the escapee. He then resumed the chase and roped the fleeing man, tied him up and sat on him until the authorities arrived.

The suspect was overjoyed when the asylum guards arrived to save him from his captor. He further explained that his name was Aubrey Bloom, and he was an actor traveling with the James company. He was a devotee of outdoor exercise and frequently took long jaunts in the country. He had supposed Farmer Olson was the escaped madman and that he was doomed.

None of this story could be verified, which might explain why it was published on April 1 (April Fool’s Day).

The hospital at Jamestown was authorized by Dakota Territory Legislative Assembly in 1883. It opened May 15 in 1885, four years before North Dakota gained statehood. "Insane Asylum" anecdotes proliferated with the newly developed system of treatment being adopted around the U.S. and have long outlived those institutions.

Mental health jokes and coping humor persist today, reflecting the times we live in. For better or worse, laughter is a reliable stress reliever. Centers for Disease Control 2024 data indicate nearly one in 4 U.S. adults (58.7 million people) live with a mental health condition, and 1 in 7 children ages 3 to 17 (8 million children) has a current, diagnosed mental or behavioral health condition. Mental Health Awareness months are designated for specific issues year-round. April is Stress Awareness Month.

