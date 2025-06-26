June 26: Legionnaires Wrap Up Busy State Convention

The American Legion is the largest veteran’s organization in the nation and has been a part of North Dakota since 1919. Each year members from across the state gather for their annual Department Convention, where the business of the organization is conducted, and officers are elected for the new year. In 1935, Grand Forks hosted the event, and it was a grand affair.

Running between June 23-25, the Convention drew World War I veterans, who were the only ones eligible for membership at the time, and their wives, who made up the American Legion Auxiliary, for a busy, but fun time. The Convention featured a parade, band concerts, and a “smoker” for Legion National Commander Frank Belgrano, who was the distinguished guest of the Convention and delivered remarks.

Highlights of the business discussed included creating a program to protect the state government from “subversive elements” and charged Posts and members with watching for such activities. In addition, the Legion pushed for the hiring of veterans first before nonservice men for Civilian Conservation Corps camp work. Immediate payment of a promised bonus was also a priority, as this was the midst of the Great Depression and only a couple years after the Bonus Army marching on Washington. In addition, support for a recreation program for the state planning board and a new “Sons of the Legion” program was urged.

Spencer Boise of Bismarck was unanimously elected as the new Department Commander, succeeding Lynn Stambaugh, who later served as National Commander of the organization in September 1941. Other North Dakotans who served in that high office were former Governor John Davis, who served from 1966-1967, and H. F. "Sparky" Gierke from 1988-1989.

Today, the American Legion in North Dakota still meets annually for their Department Convention and their ranks have grown to include all veterans that have served since December 7, 1941. They have an active Sons of the American Legion program for male descendants of Legion members, and the American Legion Auxiliary continues its work in support of the Legion. Going strong for over 100 years, the Legion Family continues to fight for veterans and their families, ensuring they receive the benefits earned through their service, while still having fun and building friendships.

Dakota Datebook by Daniel Sauerwein

Sources:

