September 12: Honoring Kermit and Wesley Sloulin

When the U.S. entered World War II, the 164th Infantry was among the first units mobilized. The regiment was sent to the Solomon Islands, landing at Guadalcanal on October 13, 1942, to help defend a small foothold on the island.

From October 24th to 27th, the 164th fought alongside U.S. Marines, holding off repeated assaults by multiple Japanese battalions. Their bravery caught the attention of Major General Alexander Vandegrift, commander of the 1st Marine Division. He issued a unit commendation to the 164th for its heroic actions, and the Marines gave them a nickname: "The 164th Marines."

Sadly, 2nd Lt. Kermit Sloulin did not survive the campaign. He was killed in action at Guadalcanal on November 21, 1942.

His younger brother, Wesley Sloulin, born in 1919, also joined the 164th before transferring to the Army Air Corps. He became a B-17 bomber pilot, serving with the 301st Bomb Group based in Algeria. He flew missions in support of Allied forces in Italy and became the first North Dakota pilot to receive the Distinguished Flying Cross in World War II.

On January 7, 1943, 1st Lt. Wesley Sloulin was piloting a B-17 when a fire broke out on board. The aircraft became uncontrollable and crashed near Mascara, Algeria, killing all on board.

In 1947, the city of Williston named its new airport Sloulin Field International Airport to honor the two brothers who gave their lives in service.

Sloulin Field served the community for decades. But due to a surge in air traffic during the early 2000s oil boom, a new airport was built northwest of town. Williston Basin International Airport opened in 2019, and Sloulin Field officially closed on October 10, 2019.

Today, a new school built on the former airport site honors their legacy. It’s named Sloulin Elementary, in memory of Kermit and Wesley Sloulin.

Dakota Datebook written by Scott Nelson

