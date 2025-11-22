© 2025
Dakota Datebook

Weekend Datebook: Go North to Dakota!

By Ann Erling,
Tay Calloway
Published November 22, 2025 at 1:00 AM CST
It’s the summer of 1970. You’re cruising down the highway somewhere near Mount Rushmore, the windows rolled down, and your radio crackling in and out of signal. When you hear a tune…

“Go North to Dakota, where the skies are big and blue, There's adventure waitin’ for ya and a prairie breeze too…”

That catchy little jingle? It was part of a bold $25,000 campaign launched by North Dakota’s tourism board. In November of 1970, the Bismarck Tribune unveiled the state’s plan to grab the attention of vacationers, especially the 81% of travelers who were prone to impulse travel.

Billboards began popping up along highways in Montana and South Dakota with bold letters stretching across the landscape: “Go North to Dakota!”

Some even pointed directly to the next exit.

The message was clear: You didn’t have to plan your next stop. You just had to point the car north and go.

Suddenly, North Dakota wasn’t just flyover country. With brochures in rest stops, a country tune on the radio, and signs that seemed to call to you from the road, the Peace Garden State became a destination.

And it worked. Over the decades, tourism grew into North Dakota’s second largest industry pulling in over $3.4 billion by 2024. Not bad for a state once considered too quiet for tourists.

Next time you’re on the road and your GPS says "stay the course"... why not make a spontaneous detour and join the 81% and go north, to Dakota.

This Dakota Datebook was originally written by Amy Erling. Edited for radio by Tay Calloway.

