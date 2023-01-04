"Manzanar, Diverted" with Erik Holland and Dennis Neumann ~ "Prairie Musicians" Preview

Wednesday, January 4, 2023 - Prairie Public will be hosting a panel discussion at the Heritage Center on Sunday exploring the parallels between Bismarck history and that of Manzanar, California: namely, Japanese internment, Indigenous dispossession, and political/economic wrangling over water use and protections. Moderated by Alicia Hegland-Thorpe, the discussion will feature Dennis Neumann, the longtime archivist at United Tribes Technical College in Bismarck; and Erik Holland, the longtime education director with the State Historical Society of North Dakota. ~~~ Prairie Public Television Production Manager Barb Gravel joins us to preview the upcoming season of Prairie Musicians.