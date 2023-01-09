ND High School Activities ~ NDSU President David Cook ~ The Issue of Large Feedlots

Monday, January 9, 2023 - Matt Fetsch started working for the North Dakota High School Activities Association in 2010 and became executive director in 2014. He visits us about all things high school sports and activities in North Dakota. ~~~ Dr. David Cook is the new president of NDSU, and he talks with John Harris in an excerpt from the Prairie Pulse television show. ~~~ Governor Doug Burgum would like North Dakota's anti-corporate farming law amended to help the state compete for larger livestock processing operations. If North Dakota eases restrictions, it will be joining some other states in the Midwest that have paved the way for larger feedlots. Harvest Public Media’s Eva Tesfaye reports.