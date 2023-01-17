Germans from Russia ~ Presentation on Warrior Spotted Tail

Tuesday, January 17, 2013 - Michael Miller was recently appointed director emeritus of NDSU Libraries. He joins us to reflect on his career and the pioneering work done on the history of North Dakota’s Germans from Russia. ~~~ Spotted Tail was a Sicangu Lakota leader. His life is the focus of an upcoming virtual History Talks presentation sponsored by the South Dakota State Historical Society. We visit with Richmond Clow, professor emeritus of Native American Studies at the University of Montana. He wrote the book, “Spotted Tail: Warrior and Statesman.”