Christy Goulet on Place Names ~ Jessie Veeder Essay ~ Egg Prices Story ~ Sue Balcom

Wednesday, November 9, 2022 - We discuss yesterday’s election with news director Dave Thompson and NDSU political science professor Nicholas Bauroth. ~~~ Candace Stock is an Indigenous Chef -- she grew up on White Earth -- who now works at Bernbaum's in Fargo (an award-winning restaurant). This fall, she was engaged to prepare a Native American multi-course, ambitiously flavorful meal in Medora. The Theodore Roosevelt Library project had a meeting with tribal leaders from the area and they wanted something special. So, she put together a meal that is a treat to hear about. ~~~ In a special BirdNote, we share the first in a series called “Indigenous Voices.”

Listen • 52:19