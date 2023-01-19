Christy Goulet on Place Names ~ Jessie Veeder Essay ~ Egg Prices Story ~ Sue Balcom
Thursday, January 19, 2023 - Christy Goulet joins us to discuss the latest news regarding the use of place names seen as offensive in the indigenous community. ~~~ Consumers have experienced higher food prices at the grocery in the last couple of years, especially for eggs. Kendall Crawford reports for Harvest Public Media…on what's behind the increase. ~~~ Sue Balcom says it's not too early to be digging into the seed catalogs and getting serious about planning the garden.