The Mineta-Simpson Institute ~ Saving Bobcats ~ Horticulturist Ron Smith ~ TellTale Folklife and Stories

Monday, January 23, 2023 - The Mineta-Simpson Institute at Heart Mountain works to preserve and share the history of Japanese Americans incarcerated at the Heart Mountain War Relocation Center during World War II. The institute is named after the late Norman Mineta who served in Congress and also served in the cabinets for Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush and after former longtime Senator Al Simpson.~~~ Bobcats were hunted to near extinction in parts of the country, and states began putting them on protected species lists. But the bobcat has made a huge comeback, and now it’s hunted in nearly every state. Juanpablo Ramirez-Franco of Harvest Public Media reports. ~~~ The days are getting longer! Horticulturist Ron Smith is here with some mid-winter tips as we look toward spring. ~~~ In another episode of TellTale, Dakota Folklife and Stories, we hear from folk singers as they discuss the emotional effect and purpose of Das Schicksal, a traditional Germans-from-Russia Catholic funeral song.