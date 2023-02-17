“Ruthless: Monopoly's Secret History” ~ News Chat with Dave ~ Matt Reviews "80 for Brady"

Friday, February 17, 2023 – “Ruthless: Monopoly's Secret History” is a new documentary from American Experience. It debuts February 20th on PBS. It’s called the real story behind America's most popular game – an untold tale of theft, obsession, and corporate double-dealing. We visit with filmmaker Stephen Ives. ~~~ Dave Thompson is at the legislature daily. He shares an update during our weekly news chat. ~~~ Matt Olien reviews “80 for Brady,” and remembers Raquel Welch.