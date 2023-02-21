Author Bill Vossler ~ Treating Addiction with Yoga ~ A Charming Essay from Jessie Veeder

Tuesday, February 21, 2021 - Despite the life-altering trials in Bill Vossler's life – being abandoned by his father at age three, the painful Biblical rantings of Apocalypse Granny, and the effects of an alcoholic home – he was "saved" by an empty lot across the street where he discovered fossils identified by the Smithsonian, a curiosity and love of nature, creating his own baseball stadium, delivering newspapers, and reading – all of which nurtured in him a joy of being alive. He recalls the events in his memoir “Days of Wonder.” ~~~ The Ridge Treatment and Reentry Center is for people in recovery from drug and alcohol addiction. Part of their treatment includes yoga. We visit with instructor Sara Van Ostrand, and Director of Clinical Services Tom Frei. You can read more in paper from the National Institute of Health on yoga and addiction. ~~~ Jessie Veeder shares an essay titled “Heritage Cooking.”