ND Poetry Out Loud ~ Youth For Christ

Thursday, March 9, 2023 - Director of radio Bill Thomas joins us with some highlights from this year’s Poetry Out Loud event. ~~~ Youth For Christ operates in over 100 countries and has a variety of programs, including youth clubs, sports ministries, music ministries, and evangelism training. The organization aims to connect young people, including young people considered “at risk” and provide them with support, mentorship, and guidance as they navigate the challenges of adolescence and young adulthood. Sean Patterson, director from Grand Forks, and Greg Everett, executive director from Fargo, discuss the mission of YFC.