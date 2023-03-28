A Philosophical Currents Discussion of "Woke" ~ GF Center for Exploration ~ Tom Isern ~ Birdnote: Global Migration

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 - What’s with all this “woke” talk? It’s actually a word that’s been around a long time. We discuss the concept in this month’s Philosophical Currents conversation with philosophy professor Jack Russell Weinstein. ~~~ There’s a newly-expanded Gateway to Science in Bismarck. Efforts are underway for three more museums in North Dakota; the Magic City Discovery Center in Minot, The Fargo-Moorhead Science Museum, and the Center for Exploration in Grand Forks. The Grand Forks effort recently attracted the likes of Oscar nominated actor John C. Reilly who performed at a recent fundraiser. We visit with fundraising chair Maura Tanabe. ~~~ Tom Isern shares a Plains Folk essay titled “Bastille at Far-go.” ~~~ A Birdnote feature on the spring migration around the globe.