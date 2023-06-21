New Office of Legal Immigration ~ PBS Kids Writers contest ~ Historian Tom Isern ~ Birdnote

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 - Immigration is a hot topic, and North Dakota will soon have an Office of Legal Immigration, the creation of which was approved during the last legislative session. What will this office be charged with doing? We’ll ask Senator Tim Mathern. He introduced the legislation. ~~~ Ready for a delightful conversation? We hear the winning stories from the recent PBS Kids Writers Contest. Joining us is Callista Martinez, community engagement coordinator. ~~~ An essay from NDSU historian Tom Isern: “Glorious 4th.” ~~~ An episode of BirdNote” “Tree Swallows and Feathers.”