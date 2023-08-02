American Idol Comes to ND ~ Youth Choir ~ Solar Energy for Homes ~ Historian Tom Isern

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 - American Idol is holding open call virtual Zoom auditions in North Dakota on Wednesday, August 9. Hopefuls can sign up to audition face-to-face in front of producers and receive real-time feedback for a chance to make Idol history and be crowned the next American Idol. This is part of the "Idol Across America" nationwide search for the next superstar. We visit with co-executive producer Katie Fennelly Watkins. ~~~ The beginning of the school year is coming into view, and along with it comes all the extracurricular activities of the fall and winter. One such program, the FM Youth Choir, is near and dear to those involved. Prairie Public intern Kooper Shagena visits with some members and directors. ~~~ Ben Holsen, the owner of Holsen Home Solar and discusses what homeowners should think about when considering adding solar power to their homes. ~~~ Tom Isern shares a Plains Folk essay, “The Wild and Wooly Wolf Lair of the West.”

