WHY Show Preview: “How to Give Sex Advice” ~ News Chat with Dave ~ Matt Comments on the Upcoming Taylor Swift Concert Movie

Friday, September 8., 2023 - We preview Sunday’s episode of “Why? Philosophical Discussions About Everyday Life,” when host Jack Weinstein will visit with Dan Savage on the topic of “How to Give Sex Advice.” Savage is known for his column, “Savage Love.” ~~~ News director Dave Thompson joins us for our weekly news chat. ~~~ And Matt Olien is here for this week’s movie conversation. Today’s topic is the phenomenon of Taylor Swift’s concert film that is setting pre-sale records.