Memoir of Life in ND ~ Equine Therapy

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 - Today we feature two of our favorite interviews from earlier this year. We begin with Bill Vossler. Despite being abandoned by his father at age three, the painful Biblical rantings of "Apocalypse Granny," and the effects of an alcoholic home – he was "saved" by an empty lot across the street as he recounts in his memoir, “Days of Wonder.” ~~~ Back in August we stopped by the NDSU Equine Center to visit with Erika Berg about Bison Strides, a program that uses horses as therapy for people with various challenges.