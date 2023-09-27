© 2023
Prairie Public NewsRoom
GOP Debate Preview ~ Sue Balcom on Potatoes ~ Historian Tom Isern

Published September 27, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT
Wednesday, September 27, 2023 - Dr. Michael Patrick Cullinane is a celebrated historian of American politics and an award-winning author. He is professor of U.S. history and the Rob and Melani Walton Chair of Theodore Roosevelt Studies at Dickinson State University. He joins us to preview tonight’s Republican presidential debate. ~~~ Sue Balcom is here for Main Street Eats. ~~~ Tom Isern has this week’s Plains Folk essay, “Double Tragedy in Edgeley.”

