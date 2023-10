Indigenous Futurism ~ Reservations Dogs Co-Creator Sterlin Harjo

Monday, October 9, 2023 - Today is Indigenous Peoples’ Day, or it’s sometimes called First Nations Day. We celebrate Indigenous joy and creativity. From the Imaginary Worlds podcast, we share a piece on Indigenous Futurism as Erik Molinsky visits with professors and artists. ~~~ The FX and Hulu hit show, Reservation Dogs, featuring all Indigenous actors, writers, and directors, is coming to an end after three seasons. We revisit a conversation from 2021 with co-creator Sterlin Harjo.